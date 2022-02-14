Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss situation around Ukraine — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on key international issues, including the unhealthy situation whipped up by the West around Ukraine," it said.

Lavrov stated that the West’s information campaign around Ukraine and allegations about "Russia’s aggression" pursue provocative goals. "Lavrov stressed that the propaganda campaign about ‘Russia’s aggression’ against Ukraine that was unleashed by the United States and its allies pursues provocative goals and encourages Kiev to venture destructive attempts at settling the Donbass problem by force," the ministry said.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.