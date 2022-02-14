Washington ready for new contacts with Russia on security issues — official

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. The United States is ready for new contacts with Russia on security issues, a US Department of State official told TASS on Monday.

"We remain open to meeting again with Russian counterparts," he said. "We are actively working to reach a diplomatic solution and we remain engaged with the Russian government."

"We strongly support sincere efforts at progress from all sides to implement the Minsk Agreement, but to be clear, Russia meeting its commitments by withdrawing its forces from Eastern Ukraine would be a good start," he said.