EU, NATO ready to impose severe sanctions on Russia, says Dutch Prime Minister

THE HAGUE, February 14. /TASS/. The EU and NATO are ready to jointly introduce severe sanctions, if Russia "pursues further aggression" in the situation around Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte announced on Monday after discussing the situation on the Ukrainian border with head of the European Council Charles Michel and other European officials.

"Discussed latest developments in troubling situation on Ukraine’s border with European Council President Charles Michel and other EU colleagues. Solution lies in de-escalation and diplomacy. The EU and NATO stand ready to jointly impose severe sanctions if Russia pursues further aggression," he wrote on Twitter.

During the weekend, the Dutch Foreign Ministry urged all Dutch people to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the deteriorating security situation, and KLM suspended air traffic with the country and stopped all flights over its airspace.