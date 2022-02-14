Kiev weighs in on envoy’s comment: Ukraine’s aim of joining NATO enshrined in constitution

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO is enshrined in its constitution and not a single decision can be made against its norms, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said, commenting on the remarks by Ambassador to the UK Vadim Prystaiko that Kiev is ready to reject its membership in the alliance for the sake of preserving peace.

"Undoubtedly, for the sake of peace and the preservation of the lives of our citizens, Ukraine is ready for any dialogue formats. That said, Ambassador Prystaiko was correct to indicate in the interview that the prospect of NATO membership is enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution but Ukraine is not yet a member of NATO or of any other security alliance. So, the issue of security guarantees becomes a key one for our country. Undoubtedly, the best guarantee of this kind would be Ukraine joining the alliance immediately," he told Ukraine’s Segodnya media outlet.

The spokesman also emphasized that the search for an answer to the security guarantees becomes Kiev’s fundamental task yet "not a single decision can be made against the Ukrainian Constitution." The press secretary also thinks that the envoy’s words were taken out of context.

Sergey Nikiforov, spokesman for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, made a similar statement. He expressed an opinion that the diplomat should be given an opportunity to explain his remarks on rejecting Ukraine’s NATO membership for the sake of peace and reiterated that the intention to join this alliance is enshrined in the country’s constitution.

On Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador Prystaiko told BBC that Kiev might change its stance with regards to joining NATO if this move helps prevent a war with Russia. In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the constitution, enshrining Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO. Currently, Ukraine has the status of NATO’s enhanced opportunity partner.

At the end of last year, Russia put forth an initiative of concluding legally binding documents on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO since it finds "the ‘military colonization’ of Ukrainian territory by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization" unacceptable. Moscow expects that NATO won’t expand eastward and won’t admit Ukraine into its ranks, as well as will introduce restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons on its territory. Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.