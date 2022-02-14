Italian foreign minister’s visit to Russia and Ukraine ‘in the works’ — diplomatic sources

ROME, February 14. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio's possible visit to Russia and Ukraine is being worked out, diplomatic sources in the Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The issue is being worked out," the sources said, answering a question.

Earlier, La Stampa newspaper reported that the Italian foreign minister may visit Moscow and Kiev this week amid the situation around Ukraine.

Di Maio stressed that Italy stands for a diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine and the country’s authorities have repeatedly highlighted the need for dialogue with Russia.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.