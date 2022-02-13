German chancellor to visit Kiev on February 14

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a working visit to Kiev on Monday, during which he is likely to compare notes on some security issues before going to Moscow.

Earlier, Ukrainian top diplomat Dmitry Kuleba stated that the country’s leadership positively viewed the facts that Scholz would travel to Kiev before his visit Moscow scheduled for February 15. "We don’t expect too much [from these talks], but it is going to be the first long and substantive conversation between the German Chancellor and the Ukrainian President, during which they will compare notes [before] visiting Moscow," the foreign minister said.

Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrey Yermak, who took part in the meeting of the political advisers to the Normandy format leaders, expressed hope that Zelensky and Scholz would finally agree on some economic issues that were addressed in Berlin.

Disputed issues between Kiev and Berlin

According to the Ukrainian experts, this visit is going to be challenging for Scholz due to a disagreement in several issues. In particular, the German authorities oppose supplying lethal weapons to Kiev, which Scholz, as well as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, have repeatedly emphasized. At the same time, the EU partners, including Poland and the Baltic states, are exerting intense pressure on Berlin, demanding clear signals regarding Moscow.

Furthermore, Ukraine stands against the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, demanding the German authorities to stop the project. Speaking about possible sanctions against Russia, Scholz has hardly ever mentioned Nord Stream 2 directly, for which he is criticized, including in Germany. However, the chancellor noted that Berlin was considering all possible forms of sanctions.