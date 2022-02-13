US supports peace in Taiwan Strait, against unilateral steps in region - State Department

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. Washington and its allies are against unilateral actions in the Asia-Pacific region and call for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference following a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Honolulu on Saturday.

"We discussed <...> the shared concern that we have about activities that undermine the rules-based international order <...>. We reaffirmed the desire that we share for a peaceful and stable region that would allow all countries to reach their full potential free from coercion," the US top diplomat said in response to a question as to how the three countries would coordinate their approach to China.

"We strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo and increase tensions in the region," he added. The diplomat also emphasized that the joint statement of the three countries following the meeting stresses "the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.".