Turkmen president says he made ‘difficult decision’ about himself - agency

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he had made "a difficult decision" about himself, calling for a greater role of young officials at a new stage of the country’s development, the country’s official TDH news agency said.

Berdymukhamedov attended a session of the country’s upper parliamentary chamber, Halk Maslakhaty, on Friday. The Turkmen leader, aged 65, told MPs that he had made "a difficult decision about myself" and now wants to discuss it. He gave no details, however.

"I support the idea that young leaders, raised in the environment of spirituality and in accordance with high requirements of the present day, should have an opportunity to participate in state governance," he told lawmakers. "I’m set to use all my vast experience and political expertise to that end.".