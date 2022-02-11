US reduces embassy staff in Kiev, encourages citizens to leave Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. The United States is reducing the number of embassy staff in Ukraine and is telling all Americans to immediately leave that country, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Friday.

"We are continuing to reduce the size of our embassy footprint in Kiev," he said.

"We encourage all American citizens who remain in Ukraine to depart immediately. We want to be crystal clear on this point: any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours," Sullivan said.