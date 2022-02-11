Marcon plans to speak with Putin over phone on Saturday - agency

PARIS, February 11. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, France Presse reported on Friday, citing the Elysee Palace.

The phone is expected to be made at about noon Paris time (14:00 Moscow time). According to the French president’s administration, Macron hopes to promote the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine "via diplomacy and dialogue."

The US administration said on Friday that US President Joe Biden had nearly 80-minute telephone talks with the leaders of Canada and several European Union countries on the situation around Ukraine. According to the Elysee Palace, the leaders "reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Macron visited Moscow and held more than five-hour talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the following day, the French leader visited Kiev an met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The talks focused on issues of European security and the Ukrainian crisis.

After talks with Putin, Macron promised to raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements during his talks in Kiev and to try to convey to Zelensky key aspects of the discussions of security guarantees with Moscow. After the meeting with Zelensky, Macron said he planned to have another phone call with Putin.