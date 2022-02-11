British nationals advised to leave Ukraine immediately - Foreign Office

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. The British Foreign Office advised British nationals currently residing in Ukraine to leave the country due the threat of "hostilities", according to the travel advice released on the website of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on Friday.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is now advising British nationals against all travel to Ukraine. British nationals currently in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available," the statement says.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden urged American nationals to leave Ukraine without delay.

"Since January 2022, the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders has increased the threat of military action," the travel advice says. "The Embassy remains open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals should leave while commercial options remain."

"Any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv’s [Kiev’s] ability to provide any consular assistance. British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances," it reads.

Those British nationals who decide to remain in Ukraine should keep their departure plans under review, ensure their travel documents are up to date and monitor the situation.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.