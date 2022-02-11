Normandy meeting in Berlin not bringing results due to Kiev — senator

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Negotiations of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) did not bring significant results, since Kiev authorities are absolutely unwilling to participate in a dialogue with representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk, head of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, attempts by international public opinion, by politicians of different countries, who tried to convince Kiev in a constructive way, have not yet been crowned with success. Yesterday’s meeting of the political advisers of the "Normandy Quartet" did not bring any significant results for many reasons. In my opinion, the main one is the extreme reluctance by the Kiev authorities to engage in a comprehensive, inclusive dialogue with representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk," Karasin stressed.

According to the senator, while there will be no dialogue or willingness for it, it is not necessary to expect "more or less predictable situation with the Minsk agreements." "We are speaking about a purely internal conflict that needs to be resolved, primarily by convincing the current Kiev authorities that it is necessary to fulfill the obligations. It is impossible to get away from this, and we must start to act", he concluded.