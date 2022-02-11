Normandy meeting in Berlin shows Kiev doesn’t recognize Minsk Agreements — politician

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. The meeting of Normandy Four political advisors in Berlin ended without results and proved that Kiev does not recognize the Minsk Agreements; Ukraine, in general, seeks to move away from them, says Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Ukrainian political party.

"The Ukrainian administration is standing on a position of complete non-recognition of the Minsk Agreements, as indicated by yesterday’s meeting of the Normandy Four political advisors in Berlin," Medvedchuk said during the "Conflict in Ukraine: a way out of a dead-end" international inter-parliamentary conference, adding that the meeting "ended with nothing."

The politician believes that the Ukrainian "administration seeks every way to avoid implementing the Minsk Agreements and the decisions of the Normandy Summit."

According to Medvedchuk, the participants of the talk do not see a common way to resolve the conflict.

"The Ukrainian administration did everything in order to mire, to not implement and to do nothing for the implementation [of the Agreements]. [The meeting in Berlin] only proclaimed that there is no common way to resolve [the conflict] because the advisors to the heads of states do not see this way. We see clearly that Ukraine refused to discuss the political part of the Minsk Agreements, and it is the basis," the politician said.

Meanwhile, Medvedchuk believes that the majority of work must be done by Ukraine. For example, he believes that 80% of decisions for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements must be made by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine, adding that "the foundation of these agreements is 100% a competence of the parliament."

He underscored that the settlement process could be helped by an inter-parliamentary dialogue, thanking the parliaments of Germany and France for the support they have already provided.

"We must do everything we can for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," Medvedchuk told the participants.