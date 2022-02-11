Donetsk says Kiev is controlled by nationalists, peace accord can’t be reached with them

DONETSK, February 11. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic Head Denis Pushilin on Friday said Ukraine is now controlled by nationalists and that makes it impossible to reach a peace accord with Kiev.

"I’m hugely skeptical that anything can be agreed on with Ukraine in the near future," he said at a news conference. "Why do they [the government of Ukraine] act like that? Because they are afraid. They are afraid of radicals."

"As the things stand now, the word by nationalists plays the decisive role," he went on to say.

Pushilin said that such tactics weren’t successful for the current Ukrainian authorities. "They didn’t win the loyalty of radicals and nationalists, although they played nice with them, they lost the support of the reasonable part of the population," he said.

He stated that, on the other hand, some Western countries are pushing Kiev toward aggression. "In all fairness, the West, or some Western countries, are most aggressively pushing Ukraine towards a conflict," he said. "It is beneficial and interesting for them, financially."

"That’s why we are seeing arms supplies in such great volumes," Pushilin said.