Iranian president’s visit to Moscow sent signal to US, Tehran’s envoy says

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Moscow, which came amid rising tensions between Russia and the United States, was an important signal indicating unity between Tehran and Moscow, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said during an online press conference dedicated to the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Friday.

The envoy pointed out that the deployment of US weapons near Russia’s borders had deepened Moscow’s discord with Washington and NATO. "The visit of our respectable president came at that particular moment. It means that in the fight against the United States’ unilateral actions <...> we stand side by side with each other. It is a very important signal," Jalali stressed. He noted that talks between the Iranian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin had proved highly efficient.

"The talks addressed various bilateral matters, including the need to boost the level of trade and economic cooperation, as well as energy issues, including oil and gas, cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy and cooperation on the North-South International Transport Corridor," the ambassador specified. "I think that the visit was a turning point in our bilateral relations, God willing, relations will now move forward at a quick pace," Jalali added.

The Iranian president visited Moscow at Putin’s invitation on January 19-20.