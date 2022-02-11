DPR leader says Russia may defend Donbass population if Kiev unleashes hostilities

DONETSK, February 11. /TASS/. Russia may come to the aid of the Donbass republics if Ukraine unleashes extensive aggression against them but that is up to Moscow to decide on, Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The situation at the contact line has escalated to its peak. We are now considering one of the [following] scenarios: Ukraine switches to an offensive and begins using all the weapons it had plus the arms that were delivered to Ukrainian territory and that keep arriving allegedly for defense purposes. This means that they begin to be used against civilians and against Donbass cities and areas…," the DPR head stated.

"I do not rule out that if a large-scale offensive is unleashed, populated settlements begin to be destroyed and civilians begin to be killed, Russia may take such steps. But this decision, if made, must be taken by Russia itself. But I would not rule this out," Pushilin said, replying to a question about the conditions, under which he believed the Russian troops might enter the DPR.

"To my mind, this is absolutely obvious, considering that already over 700,000 citizens of the Russian Federation are living on Donbass territory as they have received documents and are residing here permanently," the DPR head said.

The DPR forces will do their utmost to defend their fellow citizens on their own, he added. "It is not clear whether these forces will be enough or not," the DPR head said.