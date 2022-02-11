Iranian ambassador praises Moscow-Tehran cooperation in fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali praised the cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been interacting with Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. Russia provided us with commendable assistance when we did not yet have our own vaccine," he said at an online conference marking the 43rd anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. "Today, we are self-sufficient in this matter and there is no need to buy vaccines abroad, but we always remember our cooperation with Russia well. It was a difficult period, but there was close cooperation between our countries."

When asked what vaccine he himself was inoculated with, Jalali said, "I was vaccinated with the shot that the Russian people use, Sputnik V".