Next meeting of advisers to Normandy format leaders scheduled for March

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. The next meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries is scheduled for March, and the talks held in Berlin revealed the difference in the positions of the parties, Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency reported on Friday citing sources in the delegations of Germany and France.

According to the report, negotiations in Berlin were difficult and clearly revealed the differences in positions and options for resolving the conflict in Donbass. Nevertheless, all participants expressed readiness to adhere to the Minsk agreements, the agency said.

On Friday night, after almost 9 hours of negotiations, the meeting of the Quartet's political advisers ended in Berlin. According to Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, the negotiations did not bring any significant results.