Situation around Ukraine remains tense, top French diplomat believes

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian believes that the situation around Ukraine remains tense and Russian military preparations have not stopped.

"The situation is very serious. The forces concentrated by Russia make it possible to launch an offensive, and this is a reality," Le Drian said on the France Inter radio station on Thursday. "At the same time, as far as I know, no decisions have been made about this." When asked whether Russia has stopped military preparations, the minister replied: "Absolutely not."

The French top diplomat claimed that 125,000 Russian servicemen were concentrated near the Ukrainian border. "Huge military exercises in Belarus and naval maneuvers in the Black Sea begin today" <...> "Of course, every country has the right to conduct exercises," said Le Drian, but added that, in his opinion, what is happening, in particular, on the Ukrainian border is an act of enormous pressure.

"We will see if the troops will leave after February 20. This date was designated as the day that the maneuvers end," Le Drian said. "This will be a serious test of Moscow's intentions regarding de-escalation. Let's see what happens after these maneuvers." France’s chief diplomat believes that the ball is now in Russia’s court, and it can go down the path of destabilization, provoking a major crisis, or become the initiator of dialogue and de-escalation. "This would serve as a very important signal," Le Drian added.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.