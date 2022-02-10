Prince Charles again tests positive for COVID

LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and is now self-isolating, Clarence House said on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," the message on the Clarence House page said.

Prince Charles, 73, contracted coronavirus in 2020 but had only mild symptoms.