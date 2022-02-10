Lavrov may join meeting with Iranian, Turkish top diplomats on Syria, Ankara says

ANKARA, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may participate in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey on Syria in Antalya in March, top Turkish diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with TRT TV channel on Thursday.

"The day before the [scheduled for March 11-13] diplomatic forum in Antalya, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Iran and Turkey will most likely take place within the framework of the Astana format. Russia has already confirmed its participation, we are waiting for a response from Iran," Cavusoglu said.

At the end of January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin reported that the next international meeting on Syria in the Astana format was planned for this spring. The previous Astana format conference on Syria was held on December 21-22, 2021 in Nur-Sultan.