West is trying to deceive Russia regarding security obligations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Western countries have been trying to deceive Russia by neglecting its OSCE obligations regarding the indivisibility of security and by extracting from an integral package of agreements only the right to establish alliances, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Britain’s visiting Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Lavrov said that his Western counterparts had memorized the cliched term "de-escalation" and kept using it in any context in relation to Russia, demanding that Moscow should carry out some "de-escalation" and urging Russia to opt for diplomacy.

"We are strongly in favor of diplomacy," Lavrov said. "We have adhered to diplomacy over years and continue to rely on diplomacy today. The 1999 Istanbul Charter of European Security and the 2010 Astana Declaration are both products of diplomacy, of summit level diplomacy."

Lavrov described the Western position as the real destabilizing factor on this track.

"We have been deceived more than once since the unification of Germany," Lavrov said. "Now they are trying to deceive us regarding the indivisibility of security obligations that we all agreed on and which we most actively welcomed within the OSCE. There is an agreed package, but only the right to conclude alliances is extracted from it, while the obligation not to harm the security another country is simply ignored."

Lavrov said that the same selective approach by the Western countries dominated in relation to the Minsk agreements.

"It goes without saying that the solution of security problems must be achieved in Ukraine, including ceasefire, amnesty, a special status for Donbass, a reform of the Constitution in the context of decentralization in coordination with Donetsk and Lugansk and elections in Donetsk and Lugansk under the OSCE auspices. After all that there must follow the resumption of the Ukrainian authorities’ control of the border," Lavrov said. "From the whole package only the last item is picked out. Only the clause that is most beneficial for the regime in Kiev: the resumption of control of the border, is extracted, while this item of the UN Security Council-approved Minsk agreements depends on everything else. But Kiev is reluctant to adhere to the other clauses and states so in public."