Russia, UK see chances to resume Iranian nuclear deal, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia and the UK agree that a long journey is required in order to implement the existing chances for the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference following his talks with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Thursday.

"On the Iranian subject, we are of the same opinion that there are chances to fully resume the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in the near future, but a long journey is still ahead," he noted.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed with Iran in 2015 by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in order to overcome a crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump made a decision to withdraw from the JCPOA. Current US President Joe Biden repeatedly indicated his readiness to return the US to the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal are underway in Vienna. It was noted that all the parties strove to reinstate the JCPOA in its original form.