Kiev not ready to promptly implement Minsk agreements, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The statements that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made after his meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron do not demonstrate Kiev’s readiness to promptly implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"According to the statements made at the press conference [of Zelensky and Macron], there were some positive signals indicating that the Ukrainian issue could be settled only by implementing the Minsk accords. That’s right, and it’s a good sign," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"On the other hand, we haven’t heard any words from President Zelensky that [Kiev] is ready to promptly [fulfill the agreements], which it should have done a long time ago. We haven’t heard these words," Peskov said.

As the Kremlin spokesman stated, the presidents have not discussed the outcomes of the visit to Ukraine and the meeting with the country’s leader, Vladimir Zelensky, so far.

"No, they have not talked yet," the Kremlin spokesman noted. At the same time, Peskov recalled that Macron and Putin agreed to hold phone talks and compare notes after the French leader’s meeting with Zelensky.

"There are some positive trends as well as less positive ones. Let’s wait further, the presidents will make a call, and the picture will become clearer," Peskov stated.

The French leader paid a working visit to Moscow on February 7 to hold talks with Putin, which lasted more than five hours. The next day, he left for Kiev to meet with Zelensky. The heads of state addressed some European security issues as part of Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees, as well as the Ukrainian crisis.