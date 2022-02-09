No plans for Russia-US diplomatic contacts for now — source

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. There are no plans for diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington at the level of foreign ministers or other senior foreign ministry officials for the time being, a source told the media on Wednesday.

"There are no plans for diplomatic contacts between the leadership or heads of foreign ministries at the moment," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17, 2021, published Russia’s drafts of proposed agreements on security guarantees that Moscow expected Washington and NATO to sign. The two agreements - with the United States and NATO - envisage, among other things, NATO’s non-expansion to the east, including the cancellation of plans for the admission of Ukraine, as well as restrictions on the deployment of major offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. There have been several rounds of consultations at various levels since, but no agreements have been unveiled to this day.

The United States and NATO on January 26 handed to Russia their written answers to the security guarantee proposals. The American side asked for avoiding the publication of these documents, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned their highlights. The West has refused to make any concessions that are of fundamental importance to Russia, but mapped out guidelines for further negotiations.