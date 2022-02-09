Russian Ambassador advises UK officials against sanction threats

LONDON, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has advised UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace against threatening Russia with sanctions during their upcoming visit, according to his interview with TASS on the eve of Diplomats’ Day marked on February 10.

"If they are going to Russia to threaten us with sanctions yet again, then this is a useless affair: we read everything, we see, know and hear everything. In this case, our dialogue in Moscow will probably be rather short," the envoy said.

"So far, I don’t see any signs that the UK attempted to introduce anything constructive in the discussion of those proposals we introduced with regards to security guarantees. If they develop ideas along the lines on how to answer constructively to our offers, then such a conversation is, undoubtedly, of interest to us. Yet if they threaten us, generally, this can be continued to be done from here on Twitter," the diplomat said, adding that it is unnecessary to travel to Russia in this case.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador said that Truss was supposed to visit Moscow on February 10, while UK media mentioned February 11 as a possible date.

Lately, Truss published a number of sharp statements about Russia on her Twitter page, saying, among other things, that "Russia’s actions show their claims to have no plans to invade are false. We and our allies stand united in support for Ukraine and our resolve to raise the cost to Russia if they take further action."

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.