Position in favor of launching Nord Stream 2 prevailing in Germany - ambassador

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The prevailing position in Germany is in favor of commissioning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said on Tuesday.

"As a matter of fact, Germany has nothing to substitute gas. <…> This project (Nord Stream 2 - TASS), and it has been confirmed by Germany’s top-ranking government officials, is an economic, commercial project and it should not be made conditional on any political aspects. And this is the prevailing point of view because everybody understands that gas should be supplied," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the diplomat, Russian gas satisfy a larger part of the German economy’s demand in the post-pandemic period.

Nord Stream 2 is to be registered as an independent operator for the launch of the pipeline’s operation. Germany’s Federal Network Agency suspended the certification procedures due to organizational and legal matters on November 16, 2021. The regulator noted that the certification procedure would remain suspended until the operator’s main assets and human resources were transferred to the ownership of its German subsidiary. Nord Stream 2 AG established a German subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, on January 26, 2022. The company will operate the German section of the pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 29 that Russia and its partners had fulfilled their objective of creating Nord Stream 2, adding that it is for Europeans to decide on it now. The Russian leader noted that the pipeline was ready for operation. Once Moscow’s partners in Europe come to a decision on it, then additional volumes of Russian gas will be pumped into the pipeline, Putin said. He also said he was confident that the launch of Nord Stream 2 would help bring down gas prices in Europe.

Now that Germany is scaling down coal and nuclear generation, it needs more gas.