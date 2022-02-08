Macron said he received assurances in Moscow, Kiev of commitment to Minsk agreements

KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that during his visits to Moscow and Kiev on February 7-8, he has received assurances of the commitment to the Minsk agreements.

"The assurances to the commitment to comply with the Minsk agreements have been granted," Macron said at a press conference following his talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"Russia does not intend to escalate [the situation] in Ukraine," Macron said. "The only option to resolve this crisis is political," the French leader noted.

"The second important assurance is that permanent bases will not be stationed as well as weapons which cause concern on the territory of Belarus," Macron said. "But we won't be na·ve about the rest. In terms of the recent deployment of the force associated with the tension, nothing has been said. It is necessary not to underestimate the unprecedented situation which we are witnessing. Since the beginning of this crisis, France was not inclined to exaggerate, but at the same time I do not think that this crisis can be resolved by discussions in several hours."

According to Macron, Paris along with European partners "seek to gain the respect of European principles in terms of compliance with territorial integrity."