Russia awaits response from Canada on Sputnik V recognition, says ambassador

OTTAWA, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and Canada have exchanged official forms for recognizing vaccine passports, and now Moscow is awaiting Ottawa’s decision on its Sputnik V vaccine approval, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told TASS on the eve of Diplomats’ Day, celebrated on February 10.

"We’ve exchanged official forms for national vaccination certificates with the Canadian side. Now we are waiting for a response from Ottawa to formalize the mutual recognition," he said.

Stepanov added that "it’s difficult to talk about possible due dates, because the ball is now in Canada’s court, but we assume that as soon as our vaccine completes registration with the World Health Organization (WHO), it will automatically be on Canada’s list."

To enter Canada, tourists need to be fully vaccinated with Western jabs from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca, as well as India’s Covaxin and China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac shots.