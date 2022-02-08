Lukashenko takes swipe at West for doubting legitimacy of 2022 Constitution referendum

MINSK, February 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West does not like the choice Belarusians have at the upcoming referendum on the amended Constitution.

"The West already does not like our choice. You know how all referendums and elections are perceived even before their start," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday, BelTA news agency reports. "Remember the old times: we haven’t even started the campaign, and they have already declared it null and void". According to him, "the same thing will happen now, the upcoming campaign will be no exception".

Meanwhile, Lukashenko is certain that Belarusians "will make the correct, well-considered and wise choice" at the upcoming referendum.

According to him, the provisions of the updated Constitution will ensure the country’s development given the new challenges and threats to statehood. "We are approaching the logical conclusion of the constitutional reform process. What’s highly essential is that it started not in offices, but rather in the labor collectives, and at dialogue platforms in the regions," Lukashenko said. "Almost all the ideas and suggestions discussed there laid the basis for the amendments to the Constitution. Currently, they have been developed, amended, and finalized by the Constitutional Commission, by professional lawyers, and legal scholars. The amendments have been widely discussed in society".

In compliance with the Belarusian presidential decree, the constitutional referendum will be held on February 27. Early voting will be possible starting from February 22 to 26.