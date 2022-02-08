Ukraine sees no improvement in situation on its border with Russia — Foreign Minister

KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that he does not observe any improvement in the situation on the country's border with Russia.

"In general, the security situation remains unchanged. We do not observe the withdrawal of Russia's troops from the borders of Ukraine, we do not observe efforts from Russia to de-escalate," he said.

Furthermore, Kuleba stressed that Kiev is gearing up for whatever events may unfold.

"The Russian baseline scenario is the destabilization of the internal situation in Ukraine by the threat of force, but not by the armed force itself," the minister feels. He also said it was essential that Kiev has "the support of friends and partners for the diplomatic deterrence of Russia."

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.