Kazakh president to visit Russia on February 10-11 — spokesman

NUR-SULTAN, February 8. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will travel to Russia on a working visit on February 10-11, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the invitation of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on February 10-11," Uali said on Facebook. "Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with the Russian president in Moscow on February 10, where the prospects for the development of multifaceted Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership will be considered."

It was also said that on February 11, Tokayev will meet with Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov in Kazan and visit some major industrial companies in the region.