All eyes are on Kiev for response to ‘Macron’s plan’ — expert

KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. Director of the Ukrainian Politics Institute Ruslan Bortnik on Tuesday said French President Emmanuel Macron may become a mediator in the Donbass conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Macron is in Kiev on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before.

The French leader "apparently found something that could interest Moscow, and the proposals by Paris for peaceful settlement, which may be billed as Macron’s plan, seem more promising to Russia," the expert told TASS. "Now everything will depend on how the plan is received in Kiev and whether France will be able to convince Ukraine to walk that path."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan couldn’t yet make much progress as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, Bortnik said.

"The outcome of the meeting between the presidents of France and Russia was that Moscow agreed that Emmanuel Macron will play a role of a mediator in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and in the dialogue between the West and Russia," the expert said. "This is the role that Turkish President Recep [Tayyip] Erdogan was trying to get earlier without success."