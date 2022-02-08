Macron’s visit to Moscow promoted dialogue with Putin — French Interior Minister

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Moscow on Monday facilitated the development of a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM TV channel on Tuesday.

"A significant event has taken place. The president of the [French] Republic has returned France to the center of world history. His visit to Moscow has facilitated the building of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the situation in Ukraine," Darmanin said.

Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday for a meeting with Putin, they discussed among other things the situation in Ukraine. At a joint press conference with Putin, the French leader promised that he would raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements while his discussion in Kiev on Tuesday.