KIEV, February 7./TASS/. Residents of the US and Europe are against the dispatch of their armed forces to protect Ukraine, so its authorities should do their best to avoid a war, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, said on Monday referring to a survey by YouGov on the situation around Ukraine.

According to the opposition politician, the survey revealed that 35% of those polled in the US are against military assistance to Ukraine in case of a real threat. In Denmark, 38% of the polled nationals were against military aid, while in the UK the figure was 30%. Twenty-eight percent of those polled in Spain also spoke against this, followed by 27% in Sweden, 21% in Italy and 23% in Germany. "So, it comes out that all speculations of our authorities saying that 'the whole world is with us' and that everybody will be helping us is a lie," the parliamentarian stressed.

"Every effort must be put towards negotiations, it will save the lives of Ukrainian nationals both on the territories under and out of control," Medvedchuk stressed.

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian 'invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn't exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences. Peskov also stressed that Moscow was making every effort to settle the conflict in Donbass solely based on the Minsk agreements.

