Lukashenko says he is target of assassination attempts

MINSK, February 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he has been a target of numerous attempts in his life.

"And they are trying even now," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel. When asked whether there are attempts targeting his children, Lukashenko said, "It is beyond all reason. It is not a red line, it is something more."

On April 17, 2021, Lukashenko said that several persons plotting an attempt on his life and the kidnapping of his children had been detained. He claimed back then that foreign special services had been behind it.