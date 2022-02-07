Talks on Iran nuclear deal ‘seem to be at the final stage’ — Russian envoy

VIENNA, February 7. /TASS/. The Vienna talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program are getting to the final stage, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna and head of the Russian delegation at the consultations on reviving the JCPOA Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"After a short break the Vienna Talks will resume tomorrow. Negotiations seem to be at the final stage which requires determination and energetic efforts from all participants to get to the destination point, i.e. full restoration of the JCPOA, including sanctions lifting," the Russian envoy to talks on the nuclear pact said in a tweet.

The eighth round of talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on January 3 after a New Year break. Work continues in the format of participants to the Joint Commission of Iran and the five international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and France) and their separate consultations with the US without the participation of Iran that was not yet ready for direct negotiations with the American side.

The negotiators have already agreed to speed up work on the draft agreement. It is expected that the eighth round may become the last one. The negotiators seek to end work in February 2022.