Honduran president gets coronavirus

HAVANA, February 7. /TASS/. Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Sunday said she tested positive for coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

"The PCR test was negative yesterday, it’s positive today," she said on Twitter. "An examination showed mild symptoms."

She said she will continue to work, in isolation.

The Central American country of 10 million people has registered more than 392,000 cases of the infection since the pandemic started, while about 10,500 people died, according to government data.