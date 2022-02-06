Boris Johnson pays tribute to Queen’s seven-decade reign

LONDON, February 6. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Queen’s "unwavering dedication to this nation" as she became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, according to the statement by the Prime Minister released on Sunday.

"Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty the Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee," Johnson said. "Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation."

"I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign," Johnson added who became the 14th British Prime Minister since Elizabeth II succeeded her deceased father King George VI (1895-1952) on the throne.