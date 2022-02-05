US does not support Russian-Chinese resolution on North Korea - Representative to the UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 5. /TASS/. The United States does not support Russia’s and China’s idea of a possible resolution by the UN Security Council on relaxing sanctions against North Korea, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told journalists following closed UN consultations on Pyongyang’s latest missile launches.

"This resolution rewards DPRK for bad behavior. There is no reason for this council to reward them for nine tests in one month and almost as many in the previous year. They have not earned that," she said.

Last fall, Russia and China proposed to approve a UN Security Council resolution that would allow to gradually lift some sanctions imposed on North Korea in exchange for steps on suspending its missile program.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, on January 30, North Korea launched a mid-range ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan. It flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 kilometers. This was Pyongyang’s biggest launch since the end of 2017, after its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile launches. It was the seventh missile launch by North Korea this year.