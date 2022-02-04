US State Department thinks that Xi should have convinced Putin to de-escalate in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. The United States thinks that China’s leader Xi Jinping should have convinced his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at their recent meeting in Beijing to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. This opinion was expressed to journalists by Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.

"I think it's fair to say that the meeting between President Putin, President Xi, and the joint Russia-China statement reflects an approach that both countries have already taken for some time, namely to move closer together. I think it's important to note, however, that the meeting comes as Russia directly threatens Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said during a special telephone briefing dedicated to the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Pacific region.

"The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine. That is what the world expects from responsible powers," he said. "If Russia further invades Ukraine and China looks the other way, it suggests that China is willing to tolerate or tacitly support Russia's efforts to coerce Ukraine," the US official asserted.

"We are focused on working with allies and partners including in the Indo-Pacific to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," he added.

The central subject of Putin’s visit to China and his talks with his Chinese counterpart was the further development and bolstering of bilateral relations as well as the coordination of actions in the global arena and the development of joint approaches to the pertinent issues and challenges of global security. Following their meeting that lasted over two hours and a half, both leaders approved a joint statement stressing that the Russian-Chinese friendship "has no boundaries" and that Moscow and Beijing "oppose further enlargement of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches."

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.