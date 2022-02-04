Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office closed due to broadcasting ban — website

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Moscow office of Deutsche Welle was closed after Russia made a decision to prohibit the media company’s broadcasting in the country, DW said on its website Friday.

According to the website, the decision to shut down Deutsche Welle in Russia was a "major shock" for its employees. The team stopped working early on Friday, after its license was revoked. The Russian government’s decision entered into effect at 09:00 Moscow time on February 4.

The situation around RT DE and Deutsche Welle

On Wednesday, Germany's Commission for Licensing and Supervision of media institutions banned RT DE broadcasting in German language in the country because of the lack of license. According to the media regulator, the channel neither obtained nor requested the mentioned license.

Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the German decision forces Moscow to take reciprocal measures against accredited German media, as well as Internet-intermediaries who groundlessly deleted RT DE accounts.

On Thursday, the Ministry said that Moscow shuts down the Deutsche Welle office in Russia. Other measures include "invalidation of accreditation of all employees" of the office. Russia also commenced creating a list of German representatives involved in the restriction of RT DE’s operation or other pressure on the Russian media operator. They will be barred from entering Russia. Moscow also ordered relevant institutions to consider recognizing Deutsche Welle as a media operator acting as a foreign agent. Moscow will also ban DW’s satellite and other broadcasting in Russia.