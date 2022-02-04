Russia, China oppose politicization of issue of COVID origin — joint statement

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China condemned the politicization of the issue of the coronavirus infection’s origin, pointing out that this issue lies in a scientific dimension, according to the joint statement, published on the Kremlin’s website Friday.

"The sides emphasize that ascertaining the origin of the new coronavirus infection is a matter of science," the statement reads.

The document points out that research on this topic must be based on global knowledge, and that requires cooperation among scientists from all over the world.

"The sides oppose politicization of this issue," the statement underscores.

According to the document, Russia welcomes the joint work between China and the World Health Organization on determining the source of the novel coronavirus infection and supports their joint report on this issue.

"The sides call on the global community to jointly promote a serious scientific approach to the study of the coronavirus origin," the statement reads.