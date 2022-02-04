Russia reports over 168,200 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 168,201 over the past day to 12,452,765, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.37%.

As many as 17,798 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 0.03% from 17,792 a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 44 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 41 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 25,019 over the past day versus 26,904 a day earlier, reaching 2,454,591.

The growth rate reached 1.03%.

Some 79 patients died of COVID-19 in the capital in the past day versus 76 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,271 (1.6% of all those infected), the crisis center said.

As many as 13,805, patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,007,965.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 682 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 667 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 334,039, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.68%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 58,449 over the past day versus 53,724 a day earlier, reaching 10,449,181.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 83.9% of the total number of those infected.

The number of patients undergoing outpatient treatment rose to 1,669,545.