Italy’s Mattarella sworn in for second term

ROME, February 3. /TASS/. Sergio Mattarella, who secured a second term as Italy's president, has taken the oath of office. The ceremony took place at a joint session of both chambers of the Italian parliament and was broadcast live by RAI News24 on Thursday.

"Parliament and regional representatives have made their choice. This is a new call to the responsibility that I cannot and will not walk away from," Mattarella said.

Mattarella, 80, was re-elected for a second term on January 29 by an absolute majority of parliamentarians and regional representatives. It was preceded by a six-day marathon of inconclusive votes. On February 3, his first mandate was due to expire.

The President of the Italian Republic, elected for a seven-year term, typically performs a representative function, acting as guarantor of the constitution and national unity. In case of a governmental crisis, he decides on ways out of it, including the dissolution of parliament and the announcement of early elections.