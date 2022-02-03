Erdogan reaffirms willingness to arrange meeting of Russian, Ukrainian leaders

ANKARA, February 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday reaffirmed his willingness to arrange a meeting for Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky to discuss tensions between Moscow and Kiev. The Turkish leader said on Thursday at a press conference following his talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"At these talks, I stressed again that we [Turkey] are pleased to hold a meeting of the leaders of [Russia and Ukraine] or to organize technical negotiations between the sides. We are ready to make every possible effort to reduce tensions in the Black Sea region," Erdogan said.

In his turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky thanked his Turkish counterpart for this initiative to become an intermediary in the negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. "I would like to thank [Turkish] President Erdogan for the initiative to become a mediator between Ukraine and Russia <...>. We are ready to do everything possible for peace in Ukraine on all platforms and in all formats. There is no difference where exactly you put an end to the war. The major thing is that everyone is sincerely ready for this," he said.