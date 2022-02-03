Lavrov commends Russia-China union uninfluenced by political factors

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. Self-sufficient and sustainable relations between Moscow and Beijing are immune to situational political considerations and are not aimed against third countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday.

"Our relationships rest on a broad public consensus in both countries. They are self-sufficient and sustainable, are not influenced by political considerations and are not aimed against any third countries," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.

Moscow highly appreciates "the unprecedented level of interaction" with the Chinese partners and also "firm mutual support," Lavrov pointed out.

"We have very close work between our diplomatic agencies. It helps bolster stability and predictability in international affairs," the Russian foreign minister went on to say, addressing his Chinese counterpart.

"I am glad to have this opportunity to see you personally once again. As you have said, this will make it possible, in the run-up to a visit by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to the People’s Republic of China beginning tomorrow, to substantially discuss all the issues that require our attention and exchange opinions, as this is especially necessary amid a swiftly changing agenda. This will be the first face-to-face meeting [of the leaders of both countries] over more than two years due to the coronavirus," Lavrov said.