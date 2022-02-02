Jen Psaki’s statement on Russia’s alleged chemical weapons use is false - ambassador.
Russian naval ships, pilots hunt down enemy submarine in Norwegian Sea drills
The crews of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the notional enemy’s submarines with the help of an anti-submarine warfare helicopter
Sanya to hold its first agriculture expo in March
According to Hainan Daily, more than 300 companies will participate in the event
Kremlin urges US to abandon policy of fomenting tension around Ukraine
"We consistently criticize this stance and call on Washington and its allies on the European continent to give up this policy and assume a constructive, calm and balanced approach," the Russian presidential spokesman said
Russian citizens residing in DPR, LPR can join Russian army, lawmaker says
According to Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, the question about ensuring the safety of Russian-speaking people is one of the most frequently asked ones at meetings with residents of the Donbass republics
Lavrov's message to Austrian top diplomat on European security handed over — ambassador
It was also mentioned that Russia hoped "for the continuation of meaningful dialogue in the near future"
Russian envoy points to probability of large-scale resistance to Taliban in spring
Protests erupted in the northern Faryab province in Afghanistan on January 13, following the arrest of prominent Taliban radical commander Makhdoom Alam
US reacted negatively to Russia’s key demand on indivisible security - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister insisted that the US reply to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees that was received last week showed that the Americans prefer to focus on discussing still important but secondary issues
Russia’s new utility plane makes its maiden flight — minister
The plane was developed by the Baikal-Engineering company under the contract with the Russian ministry of industry and trade and is meant to be used by local airlines
Haikou cross-border e-commerce trade volume hit $149.3 million in January-November 2021
Export volume reached about $1.51 billion
Prototype of Russia’s hypersonic weapon tested back in 2014 — general
The Avangard boost-glide vehicle is capable of flying at a hypersonic speed of up to Mach 28 in the dense layers of the atmosphere
Hainan governor estimates the region's economic growth rate at 9% in 2022
Local budget revenues should increase by 10%, said the Governor of Hainan
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships return to naval bases after massive drills
Among other things, communications, ship damage control, air defense, and anti-submarine warfare drills were held
Work on Sputnik V recognition underway, WHO official says
In February, there will be the next inspection visit, Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed
New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell
EU have advanced with the preparations of a high-impact response, EU foreign policy chief said
US puts pressure on Brazil in bid to have Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow cancelled — paper
According to the paper, Washington’s aim is to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin
Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week — US under secretary of state
According to Victoria Nuland, Washington sees signs indicating that Moscow is interested in discussing the United States’ responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees
Russia has not yet given US its reaction to American response on security, says Kremlin
Currently, the response is being prepared, Dmitry Peskov informed
Kiev cooking up media blitz to accuse Donbass republics, Russia of aggression, says LPR
These actions are aimed at misleading the global community
Press review: EU to commit ‘sanctions suicide’ and ‘invasion’ hype causes economic pain
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 1st
Hainan's investment in road construction, waterway development exceeds $3 billion in 2021
The province will fast-track transportation projects this year to help build Hainan's free trade port
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Russia does not demand that Bulgaria leaves NATO, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova specified that Moscow's demand to NATO meant the pullout of the military contingent, bases and strategic weapons stationed on the territory of countries that joined the alliance after 1997
US seeking to mislead int’l community about real situation around Ukraine — Russian envoy
Vassily Nebenzia recalled that several high-ranking officials in Kiev have been saying in public in recent weeks that there is no threat to Ukraine from Russia
Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT — Germany’s CDU leader
Friedrich Merz pointed out that the European Union "did make a mistake" when sealing the association deal with Ukraine
Washington’s threats of sanctions won’t force Russia to back away — embassy
The statement came in response to US Department of State’s Twitter post, which labeled as "fact" claims that "It was Russia that invaded Ukraine in 2014," "occupies Crimea" and "has now amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine"
Ukraine deploys special operations forces to contact line in Donbass — LPR
Ukrainian troops ae conducting reconnaissance operations near the settlement of Stanitsa Luganskaya, a spokesman for the defense ministry of the self-proclaimed LPR said
Hainan's Jiangdong Development Zone to expand business opportunities in 2022 – media
Hainan's free trade port has launched 142 key projects worth about $5.85 billion
Some 20 Russian Pacific Fleet ships begin exercise in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
The ships will practice protection of sea communications and areas of Russia’s economic activity in Russia’s east
Hainan's Yangpu deep-water port registers 30 international ships — media
According to the provincial transportation department, Yangpu served 1.3 million containers in 2021, increasing the corresponding cargo turnover by 30%
Putin may announce reaction to US response after talks with Hungarian PM — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not yet have an understanding when Moscow’s response to Washington’s initiatives concerning the Russian security proposals would be ready
Lavrov, Blinken to discuss Russian reaction to US solutions on security — Foreign Ministry
It is expected that following the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov will comment on the situation in media outlets, the statement said
Putin to comment on US, NATO response to Moscow’s proposals in own time — Kremlin
The exact day is unknown
European Union not able to find alternative to Russian gas — expert
According to President of the Russian Institute of Global Economy and International Relations Alexander Dynkin, the introduction of economic sanctions against Russia by the European Union will hit the European economy in the first instance
Renowned Italian actress seeking Russian citizenship
Ornella Muti believes that Italians and Russians are quite close
Hainan duty free stores plan to increase sales to $15.8 billion in 2022
According to Wang Xuan, deputy general manager of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation, a company operating duty-free stores, a new international shopping mall will open in Haikou
West’s actions push Russia and China closer together — Russian ambassador to UK
Andrey Kelin said that Russia is actively cooperating with the Chinese authorities to implement joint projects in various economic sector, including in the gas sector
Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry
At the moment, the reaction from the Finnish side is expected
Russia’s UN envoy urges US to encourage Kiev to implement reconciliation deal
The diplomat said he saw no direct link between the situation around Ukraine and Russian-US talks on security matters
German regulator expects decision on Nord Stream 2 operator’s certification after June
Berlin expects Nord Stream 2 to lodge all necessary documents
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov
Ukraine’s membership in NATO will undermine the alliance’s relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
