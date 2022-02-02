US seeks UN Security Council closed meeting on N. Korea missile tests - source

UN, February 2. /TASS/. The United States has requested a closed meeting of the UN Security council on February 3 on the North Korean missile tests, a source in the international organization told TASS.

"The United States has requested consultations in a closed format on Thursday," the source said.

The meeting upon the request can be approved only by Russia, which holds the rotating chair in the UN Security Council in February.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced earlier that North Korea test launched a missile on January 30. The missile was fired from North Korea’s province of Jagang at 07:52 local time (01:52 Moscow time). It flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 kilometers, it said. This was Pyongyang’s biggest launch since the end of 2017, after its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

In 2017, North Korea made 20 launches of intermediate-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles. This triggered a strong reaction from the international community, including the United States. Severe sanctions were imposed against Pyongyang, restricting the country’s foreign trade.

Things changed for the better in 2018, when North Korea made moves to de-escalate the conflict, stating its intentions to stop building nuclear forces in the country and to develop dialogue and cooperation.

It was the seventh missile launch by North Korea this year.