Situation in Guinea-Bissau under control, says president

TASS, February 1. President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo has said that he is feeling well and the situation in the country is brought under control, according to the leader’s Twitter page.

"I feel good," the statement reads. "The situation is under control of the government." The account, which apparently belongs to the country’s leader, is not verified.

"Calm is returning to Guinea-Bissau," the president stated on his official Facebook page. There also were published some photos of Embalo talking to people in military uniform.